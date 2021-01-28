Bank OZK Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank OZK in a research report issued on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.72. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank OZK’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 22.78%.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OZK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank OZK from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank OZK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.70.

OZK opened at $38.83 on Wednesday. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.84 and a 200-day moving average of $26.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Bank OZK by 1.2% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in Bank OZK by 15.5% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Bank OZK by 7.1% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 19,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bank OZK in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in Bank OZK by 16.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 33.64%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

