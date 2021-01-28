BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens started coverage on BankUnited in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. TheStreet raised BankUnited from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BankUnited from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on BankUnited from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.82.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Shares of BKU opened at $34.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. BankUnited has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $40.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BankUnited will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

In other BankUnited news, Chairman Rajinder P. Singh sold 255,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total value of $7,587,987.90. Also, CFO Leslie Lunak sold 10,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $292,842.00. Insiders have sold a total of 493,741 shares of company stock valued at $14,655,776 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in BankUnited in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.