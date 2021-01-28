Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Announces Earnings Results

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 5.19%.

Shares of BWFG stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.02. The stock had a trading volume of 225 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.80. Bankwell Financial Group has a one year low of $12.07 and a one year high of $29.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.91.

BWFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Bankwell Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

