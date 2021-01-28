Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Hits New 12-Month High at $48.12

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.12 and last traded at $46.73, with a volume of 174797 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.55.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BZUN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CICC Research cut shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.17 and its 200-day moving average is $37.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.47, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.35. Baozun had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $269.41 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Baozun Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Baozun by 2.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,544,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,646,000 after purchasing an additional 168,900 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Baozun by 5,187.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,595,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,898 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Baozun by 48.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,397,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,751,000 after purchasing an additional 455,337 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Baozun by 12.3% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,309,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,542,000 after acquiring an additional 143,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Baozun by 5.6% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 618,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,110,000 after acquiring an additional 33,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Baozun Company Profile (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It assists brands to execute their e-commerce strategies by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

