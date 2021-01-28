Barclays Increases Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $115.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target lifted by analysts at Barclays from $74.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.66% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.92.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $98.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $90.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $110.88.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 47,092 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Applied Materials by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 88,571 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after acquiring an additional 12,794 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 15.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 48,144 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA increased its stake in Applied Materials by 12.0% during the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 101,341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 10,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

