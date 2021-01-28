Barclays Increases Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $600.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $405.00 to $600.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.50% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LRCX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lam Research from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Lam Research from $410.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Lam Research from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $450.58.

LRCX stock opened at $515.04 on Tuesday. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $181.38 and a 52-week high of $585.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $507.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $404.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total value of $4,691,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,202 shares of company stock worth $21,774,505. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $1,211,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Mirova acquired a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

