Barclays Increases NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $200.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Barclays from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.56% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NXPI. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.92.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $160.56 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $58.41 and a 1 year high of $182.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.45. The firm has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -302.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Peter L. Bonfield sold 12,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $1,895,160.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,561.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 7,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $1,209,204.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,128 shares of company stock worth $5,768,012 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 18,387 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 12,888 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

