Barclays Raises Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Price Target to $95.00

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MXIM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.67.

NASDAQ MXIM opened at $87.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.55. Maxim Integrated Products has a 12-month low of $41.93 and a 12-month high of $98.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The business had revenue of $628.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total value of $378,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.02, for a total value of $28,214.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,098 shares of company stock worth $1,517,010 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $479,558,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 24,305.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,732,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,151,000 after buying an additional 1,725,653 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 433.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,611,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,942,000 after buying an additional 1,309,393 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,773,000 after buying an additional 692,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,747,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

