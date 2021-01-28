Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY)

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Santander upgraded Bankinter from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.50.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BKNIY opened at $5.58 on Monday. Bankinter has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $6.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.05.
Bankinter Company Profile
Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Private Banking, Personal Banking, Individual Banking, Foreigners, Corporate Banking, Consumer Finance, LÃnea Directa Aseguradora, Bankinter Portugal, and Other Businesses segments.
