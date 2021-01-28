Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.31

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRFH)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.31 and traded as high as $0.41. Barfresh Food Group shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 32,387 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barfresh Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.67 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of -0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.31.

Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Barfresh Food Group had a negative net margin of 179.77% and a negative return on equity of 140.98%. The business had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.88 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Barfresh Food Group, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH)

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready to blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers portion controlled and ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, frappes, cocktails, and mocktails. It primarily serves the restaurant chains and the foodservice industry.

