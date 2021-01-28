Barrington Research Boosts Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Price Target to $40.00

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) had its price target lifted by Barrington Research from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FRG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franchise Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.67.

FRG opened at $36.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.27. Franchise Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $36.40.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.43). Franchise Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $550.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.00 million. Analysts forecast that Franchise Group will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Franchise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

In other news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc purchased 757,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.95 per share, with a total value of $26,457,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 46.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Franchise Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Franchise Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. 43.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

