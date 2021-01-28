Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BYCBF. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Barry Callebaut in a report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barry Callebaut in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

Get Barry Callebaut alerts:

Shares of BYCBF remained flat at $$2,325.00 on Thursday. Barry Callebaut has a one year low of $1,860.00 and a one year high of $2,385.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,307.94 and a 200-day moving average of $2,154.82.

Barry Callebaut Company Profile

Barry Callebaut AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cocoa and chocolate products. The company provides chocolates, compounds, chips and chunks, cocoa, cacao fruit, fillings, coatings, nuts, decorations and inclusions, and food colorants. It also offers treasury, management, conference, and training center services.

Featured Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Barry Callebaut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barry Callebaut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.