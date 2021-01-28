BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €75.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

BAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.50 ($73.53) target price on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €68.91 ($81.07).

Get BASF SE (BAS.F) alerts:

ETR:BAS opened at €63.88 ($75.15) on Wednesday. BASF SE has a 52 week low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a 52 week high of €69.24 ($81.46). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €65.59 and a 200 day moving average of €56.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.53.

About BASF SE (BAS.F)

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for BASF SE (BAS.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BASF SE (BAS.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.