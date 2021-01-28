Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) cut shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup cut Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Hold.

BAYRY stock opened at $15.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.34. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $21.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average of $15.27.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 22.32% and a positive return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 billion. Equities analysts expect that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

