Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) Given a €80.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) received a €80.00 ($94.12) price target from analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Nord/LB set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €73.83 ($86.86).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) alerts:

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) stock opened at €71.31 ($83.89) on Thursday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €36.60 ($43.05) and a 52-week high of €77.31 ($90.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion and a PE ratio of 9.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €71.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €64.96.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.