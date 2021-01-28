Baylin Technologies Inc. (BYL.TO) (TSE:BYL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.03

Baylin Technologies Inc. (BYL.TO) (TSE:BYL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.03 and last traded at C$1.67, with a volume of 993003 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.78.

BYL has been the subject of several research reports. Pi Financial reduced their target price on Baylin Technologies Inc. (BYL.TO) from C$1.40 to C$1.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James set a C$1.75 target price on Baylin Technologies Inc. (BYL.TO) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Cormark reduced their target price on Baylin Technologies Inc. (BYL.TO) from C$1.35 to C$1.20 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$75.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87.

Baylin Technologies Inc. (BYL.TO) (TSE:BYL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$36.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$35.25 million. Research analysts forecast that Baylin Technologies Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Baylin Technologies Inc. (BYL.TO) (TSE:BYL)

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of passive and active radio frequency (RF) and terrestrial microwave products and services. The company offers embedded antennas for use in handsets, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antenna designs for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cell system antennas.

