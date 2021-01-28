BCE Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share (NYSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of BCE in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BCE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $43.06 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. BCE has a one year low of $31.66 and a one year high of $49.26. The company has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 99.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of BCE by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

