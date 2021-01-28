Beacon Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 721,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 7.0% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $161,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VHT. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,102,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,925,000 after acquiring an additional 312,559 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 7,196.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 237,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,521,000 after buying an additional 234,588 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $13,298,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 280.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 62,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,753,000 after buying an additional 46,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 116.1% in the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 60,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,282,000 after buying an additional 32,339 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VHT traded up $4.78 on Thursday, reaching $232.06. The stock had a trading volume of 5,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,608. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $138.11 and a 1-year high of $237.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $226.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.60.

Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.