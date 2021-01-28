Beacon Capital Management Inc. Sells 351,877 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,029,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351,877 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 4.9% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Beacon Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.99% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $112,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $963,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.9% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $66,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:BLV traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.64. 5,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,418. Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $90.70 and a one year high of $117.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.83.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.