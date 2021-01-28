Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Lifted to Buy at Longbow Research

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) was upgraded by stock analysts at Longbow Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Longbow Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 52.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BECN. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. William Blair raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.03.

Shares of BECN stock opened at $39.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.95 and its 200-day moving average is $34.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 1.97. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $44.33.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 10.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

