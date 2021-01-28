Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Down 12.4%

Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) traded down 12.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $89.00 and last traded at $89.77. 1,397,351 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 1,077,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BEAM. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Beam Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 529,075.00% and a negative return on equity of 103.41%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. 49.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing therapies for the development of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; CAR-T cell therapies for pediatric T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and pediatric acute myeloid leukemia; therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1A; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders.

