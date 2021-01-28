Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,467 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% during the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 2,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.1% in the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.8% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.38.

NYSE:BDX opened at $250.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $197.75 and a fifty-two week high of $286.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $252.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.56. The stock has a market cap of $72.97 billion, a PE ratio of 91.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

In related news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

