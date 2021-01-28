Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Purchased by JJJ Advisors Inc.

JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 572.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,378,911 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,974,444,000 after purchasing an additional 618,563 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,584,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,764,816,000 after purchasing an additional 382,899 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,099,922 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $255,930,000 after acquiring an additional 298,179 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,539,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,056,296,000 after acquiring an additional 294,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 333.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 281,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,433,000 after purchasing an additional 216,267 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $213,993.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BDX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $262.00 to $297.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.38.

Shares of BDX opened at $250.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.97 billion, a PE ratio of 91.90, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $286.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

