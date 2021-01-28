Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Lowered to “Hold” at Odeon Capital Group

Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

BBBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.60.

BBBY stock opened at $52.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.49. Bed Bath & Beyond has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $53.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.90 and a beta of 2.10.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Harriet Edelman bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.94 per share, with a total value of $149,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,828 shares in the company, valued at $554,890.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joshua Schechter bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.87 per share, with a total value of $29,805.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,587.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBBY. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 39.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,796,427 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $56,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,727 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 130.4% during the third quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 1,577,332 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $23,628,000 after acquiring an additional 892,670 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter worth about $13,316,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 149.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321,718 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,010,000 after acquiring an additional 792,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,733,285 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $166,772,000 after purchasing an additional 724,122 shares during the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

