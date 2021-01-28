Beer Money Price Up 4.3% This Week (BEER)

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. During the last seven days, Beer Money has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. Beer Money has a market capitalization of $356,706.46 and $14,709.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beer Money token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00068024 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $291.92 or 0.00852251 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005890 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00050772 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,414.21 or 0.04128755 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00014746 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00017328 BTC.

Beer Money Token Profile

Beer Money is a token. It was first traded on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,500,000 tokens. Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney. The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beer Money

Beer Money can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beer Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beer Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

