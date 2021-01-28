Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Trading Up 13.1%

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) shares traded up 13.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.45 and last traded at $4.67. 2,807,327 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 528% from the average session volume of 447,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

BNTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Benitec Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Benitec Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th.

The firm has a market cap of $4.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.70.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Benitec Biopharma stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.14% of Benitec Biopharma worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benitec Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNTC)

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

