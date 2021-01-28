BEPRO Network Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $202,535.00 (BEPRO)

BEPRO Network (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 28th. BEPRO Network has a market cap of $1.05 million and $202,535.00 worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BEPRO Network has traded up 0% against the dollar. One BEPRO Network token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00072011 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $298.13 or 0.00909438 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006238 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00054068 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,428.16 or 0.04356550 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014687 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00017982 BTC.

About BEPRO Network

BEPRO Network (BEPRO) is a token. It launched on December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

