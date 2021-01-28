Berkshire Bank Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Berkshire Bank cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,517 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,283,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,572,650. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $45.72 and a 52-week high of $75.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.66.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.