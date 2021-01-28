Berkshire Bank Has $277,000 Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Berkshire Bank cut its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Linde were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Linde by 4.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,660,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,109,902,000 after acquiring an additional 195,716 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Linde by 9.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,558,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,070,627,000 after acquiring an additional 403,726 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 1.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,421,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $576,553,000 after acquiring an additional 45,735 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 2.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,378,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,443,000 after acquiring an additional 64,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Linde by 25.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $324,601,000 after acquiring an additional 279,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LIN traded up $7.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $249.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,169. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.48. The stock has a market cap of $131.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $146.71 and a 52 week high of $274.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. On average, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.45%.

In other Linde news, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $6,119,118.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 117,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,964,487.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total transaction of $14,722,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,416,307.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.00.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

