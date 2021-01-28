Berkshire Bank Has $393,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Berkshire Bank reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2,524.8% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,709,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,023,000 after buying an additional 2,606,476 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 381.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,263,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,969,000 after buying an additional 1,793,186 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,034,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,136,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,063,008,000 after buying an additional 1,179,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hefren Tillotson Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,364.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. now owns 765,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,996,000 after buying an additional 712,977 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,863,404. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $103.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.29.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

