Berkshire Bank Invests $215,000 in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Berkshire Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 141.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 48.9% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $71,000.

IWO traded up $1.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $306.49. 14,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,778. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $129.54 and a twelve month high of $320.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $295.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.46.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

