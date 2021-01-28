Berkshire Bank Lowers Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Berkshire Bank lessened its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,739,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 664.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 144.0% during the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 91,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after buying an additional 54,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.78.

Shares of RTX traded up $3.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.72. The company had a trading volume of 150,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,682,613. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The stock has a market cap of $104.37 billion, a PE ratio of -58.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

