Berkshire Bank Lowers Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Berkshire Bank lowered its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,437 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $3,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,953 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 163,942 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $11,196,000 after buying an additional 54,360 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. MU Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,910 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $659,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.69. 232,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,919,561. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.00. The firm has a market cap of $78.87 billion, a PE ratio of 106.55, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $70.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised The TJX Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.37.

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,548.24. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,514,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.