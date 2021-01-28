Berkshire Bank Sells 154 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Berkshire Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,288,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,331,417,000 after purchasing an additional 247,969 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,425,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $777,723,000 after acquiring an additional 27,954 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,409,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $202,025,000 after acquiring an additional 303,592 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,966,000 after acquiring an additional 503,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 947,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,248,000 after acquiring an additional 631,833 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply stock traded down $7.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $146.22. 59,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,254,719. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.26. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $63.89 and a fifty-two week high of $160.83. The stock has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.19%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. BNP Paribas started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.46.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

