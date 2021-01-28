Berkshire Bank Sells 920 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Berkshire Bank trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,459 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 153.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 74.5% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.37. The company had a trading volume of 278,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,852,008. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $66.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.16.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

