Bfsg LLC Has $4.45 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1,327.3% during the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1,875.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 34,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,831,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,815,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $5,015,850.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 501,243 shares of company stock worth $68,703,231. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PG opened at $128.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.88. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

