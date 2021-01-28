Bfsg LLC Has $568,000 Stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Bfsg LLC trimmed its position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 59.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,895 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $103.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 1.01. Science Applications International Co. has a 1 year low of $45.45 and a 1 year high of $103.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.15%.

In other Science Applications International news, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 2,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.77, for a total transaction of $217,997.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,845.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 5,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total transaction of $494,324.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,012.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.78.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

