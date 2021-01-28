Bfsg LLC Has $757,000 Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Bfsg LLC lowered its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 673.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Mirova raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 58.3% in the third quarter. Mirova now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Argus downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.27.

NYSE:KMB opened at $138.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.53 and its 200-day moving average is $143.47. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

