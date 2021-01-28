Bfsg LLC Makes New $707,000 Investment in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bunge in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bunge in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Bunge in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Bunge in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Bunge in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BG stock opened at $63.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.76. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $73.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.97 and a 200 day moving average of $54.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $2.27. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $10.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.67%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BG shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bunge from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bunge from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Bunge from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.88.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

