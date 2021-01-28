Bfsg LLC Sells 1,774 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Bfsg LLC decreased its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 9.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,322,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,405,000 after acquiring an additional 291,204 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PPL by 1.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,280,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,253,000 after buying an additional 37,715 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in PPL by 0.7% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,242,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,240,000 after buying an additional 22,143 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 17.3% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,191,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,842,000 after buying an additional 470,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in PPL by 2.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,247,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,161,000 after buying an additional 47,344 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $133,485.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,893.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $734,146.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,090.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,897 shares of company stock worth $996,674. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PPL shares. National Bank Financial lowered PPL to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered PPL to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered PPL to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.97.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $27.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.81. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.83. The company has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.76%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

