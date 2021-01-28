Bfsg LLC Sells 302 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Bfsg LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Edison International by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,901,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $646,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,290 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Edison International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,968,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,494,000 after buying an additional 69,271 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,858,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,864,000 after buying an additional 695,568 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Edison International by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,832,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,866,000 after buying an additional 868,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Edison International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,915,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,378,000 after buying an additional 8,112 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $57.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.52. Edison International has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $78.93.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 56.38%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EIX. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Edison International from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.93.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

