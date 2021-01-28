Binance USD (BUSD) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. Binance USD has a total market cap of $1.38 billion and approximately $2.51 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Binance USD has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Binance USD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003097 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Binance USD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00073718 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.98 or 0.00891884 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006298 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00052656 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,411.25 or 0.04370647 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014860 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00017902 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00026192 BTC.

Binance USD Profile

Binance USD (CRYPTO:BUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 1,378,159,977 coins. The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Binance USD is https://reddit.com/