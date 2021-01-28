Binance USD (BUSD) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. Binance USD has a total market cap of $1.38 billion and approximately $2.51 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Binance USD has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Binance USD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003097 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00073718 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.98 or 0.00891884 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006298 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00052656 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000211 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,411.25 or 0.04370647 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014860 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00017902 BTC.
- SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00026192 BTC.
Binance USD Profile
Binance USD (CRYPTO:BUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 1,378,159,977 coins. The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @
and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Binance USD is https://reddit.com/
According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “
Binance USD Coin Trading
Binance USD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Binance USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.