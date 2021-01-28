Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.55

Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.55 and traded as high as $6.44. Biocept shares last traded at $6.11, with a volume of 784,241 shares changing hands.

BIOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Biocept in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Biocept from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average of $5.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.86.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical research company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.04. Biocept had a negative return on equity of 114.46% and a negative net margin of 237.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biocept stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 83,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned 0.62% of Biocept at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 8.18% of the company’s stock.

About Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC)

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

