Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) Trading 12.7% Higher

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) shot up 12.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.50 and last traded at $24.75. 143,665 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 134,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.96.

BDSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Biodesix in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Biodesix from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Biodesix in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Biodesix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Biodesix in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.17.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($31.93) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.78 million. Research analysts forecast that Biodesix, Inc. will post -5.66 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Biodesix stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 76,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Biodesix as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX)

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

