BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Insider Frank Yocca Sells 15,000 Shares

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) insider Frank Yocca sold 15,000 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $725,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,003,380.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BTAI opened at $50.46 on Thursday. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $71.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.31.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.27). Sell-side analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BTAI. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,013,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,839,000 after purchasing an additional 11,740 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,617,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and other solid tumors.

