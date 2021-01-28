Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,085 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 14.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,472,833,000 after buying an additional 5,236,449 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 10.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,067,766,000 after buying an additional 1,118,889 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,892,437 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,988,808,000 after buying an additional 386,087 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,348,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,846,774,000 after buying an additional 181,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,909,370 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,233,823,000 after purchasing an additional 225,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded salesforce.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $278.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group set a $325.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “top pick” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.72.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total transaction of $42,977.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,090,826.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.65, for a total value of $3,474,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,592 shares of company stock worth $21,918,638 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $2.75 on Thursday, hitting $227.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,224,431. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.30. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The company has a market capitalization of $208.19 billion, a PE ratio of 58.69, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company’s revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

