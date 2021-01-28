Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Buys 250 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,441,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 100,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,515,000 after acquiring an additional 53,425 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,867,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of 3M by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 8,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $184.92. 79,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,631,482. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $187.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.39. The company has a market cap of $106.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.58.

In related news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total transaction of $2,601,901.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,081.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,688,423. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

