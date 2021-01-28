Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $72.09 Million Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 633,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,846 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for 4.3% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Fiserv worth $72,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.7% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 114,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 28.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 78.4% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 33,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 14,905 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 10.0% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 22,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $921,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FISV. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.91.

Shares of FISV stock traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.31. 117,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,100,001. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.50 and a 12-month high of $125.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fiserv news, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total value of $236,798.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,469.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total transaction of $2,303,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,140,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,199,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,913,033. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

