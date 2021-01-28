Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Takes $213,000 Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 550 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock traded up $2.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $450.26. The company had a trading volume of 5,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,047. The company has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $406.28 and its 200-day moving average is $305.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $127.39 and a fifty-two week high of $497.85.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Financial Group Svb sold 597,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $15,259,939.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.17, for a total transaction of $75,681.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,502,141.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 605,856 shares of company stock worth $17,831,178. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $555.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $414.93.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.