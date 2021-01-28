Bitcloud Price Down 0.6% Over Last 7 Days (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. During the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One Bitcloud coin can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcloud has a total market capitalization of $122,404.39 and $1.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcloud alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,328.79 or 1.00229771 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00023248 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.58 or 0.00728079 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.69 or 0.00315751 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.88 or 0.00191575 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002587 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001975 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00032850 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003863 BTC.

About Bitcloud

BTDX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 35,620,521 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc.

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

Bitcloud can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.